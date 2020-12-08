PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Power tools and booze are just some of the items that can easily be purchased; however, they're also popular items confiscated at Sky Harbor Airport by TSA agents.

"It's surprising to see how many things people bring on board that can be weaponized," says Paty Mancha, with the Transportation Security Administration.

The agency gave 3 On Your Side a peek at some of the items taken from travelers.

Of course, Knives are an obvious confiscation, but there are also some weird ones like a cricket bat that can be used as a weapon.

"We see brass knuckles. We see just different types of knives, throwing knives, throwing stars. There seems to be a resurgence in martial arts type activities or devices," Mancha said.

Travelers also try to sneak replicas through like guns, it may be fake, but the TSA says it's just bad judgment. Other seized items include a fake hand grenade, which is actually a belt buckle.

"This is a belt buckle that would considered a possible threat on an aircraft. And you flip it over, and it's just a belt buckle," said Mancha, demonstrating one of the confiscated items.

A flashlight was modified into a stun-gun. And a knife disguised as yet another belt buckle.

"Prohibited items are an issue all across the country," Mancha said.

Another item that looks like a hand grenade is actually an earbud case confiscated by TSA. Again, a really neat gift, but according to Mancha, not necessarily a good time to take to the airport.

"It caused a delay, not only for that traveler and their family but for everyone behind them because two lines of the checkpoint are closed until it was determined that it was, in fact, a toy and not a grenade," said Mancha.

And real firearms remain a concern for the TSA. According to Mancha, during this past August and September, gun seizures at Sky Harbor increased even though fewer travelers were there due to the pandemic.

"The caveat to that is that we have less than 50%, sometimes 70% of the travelers at the same time last year. So that's even, you know it's alarming."