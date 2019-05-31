PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Vacation mode? It's on. And, if you weren't planning to use plastic to pay for summer travel, you could be missing out on some deals.
According to a new survey, 61% of Americans don't have a travel rewards card and may be missing some big rewards.
"Of those who had rewards travel credit cards, about 49% had earned $1,051 or more in the past year," says Beverly Harzog, finance expert.
She says follow these rewards cards dos and donts:
First, do find a rewards card that fits your lifestyle. If you drive a lot, for example, get a credit card that gives you cash back when you gas up.
And, if you like to entertain, then a card that gives you money back for dining may suit you.
"Always look at your spending patterns,” Harzog says. "Do you spend a lot on groceries? Then maybe you need a credit card that offers grocery rewards."
Another must-do is to research which card gives you the biggest sign-up bonus.
And, here's what to avoid: Don't leave money on the table.
Keep track of all your rewards programs to make sure you redeem points before they expire.
And finally, the biggest no-no is not paying off your cards every month. "One thing you want to avoid is putting your vacation expenses on a credit card if you don't think you can actually afford a vacation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.