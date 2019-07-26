3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Summer travel is in full swing. So, if you're looking to book a hotel room, there are three myths you need to know about.
"You can always get a hotel deal no matter where you're going," travel expert Dayvee Sutton said. "It's just a matter of strategy of how to do it."
With that said, the No. 1 travel myth is "your arrival date doesn't matter." Sutton says that's false.
"There's actually a right day of the week to check in," he said. "And if you do so, you can save up to 47%."
According to the travel comparison website Hopper, the least expensive day of the week to check in is Sunday. Tuesday is the most expensive.
Myth No. 2 is "you should always book at the last minute."
The pros say not necessarily because it depends on the destination and date of your travel. However, hotels are always eager to book empty rooms.
"Hotels operate off of heads and beds policy," Sutton said. "So, they're trying to reach maximum occupancy every night. And most nights they don't do that."
And, myth No. 3 is, "if you comparison shop, you'll find the best price." This one is very true. But experts say play this game wisely.
"As soon as you see the deal, book and then monitor that price. Once you see something better, then rebook," he said.
However, you just have to make sure the hotel has friendly cancelation policy before you rebook.
