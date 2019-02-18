3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - The recent Wells Fargo outage left millions of customers unable to access their accounts, which caused some people to panic.
[READ MORE: Wells Fargo outage affects online banking, ATMs and more]
Experts say don't expect this to be a one-time thing and say consumers should prepare for the next tech failure.
So, what should you do when all online systems are down, and you need cash now?
Here are three steps to prepare:
No.1 : Always keep some cash on hand and save for a rainy day.
Step two: Review your records. This means checking your bank statements on a weekly basis so you can spot an unauthorized transaction, and prevent fraud.
Step three: Set up a backup bank account. Experts say it's a smart idea to spread your money around, so you can access it when you need it most.
