PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- If you want to save on your utility bill, then cut your hot water use.
Using hot water to shower, do laundry and the dishes is one of the biggest expenses for households.
But you don't have to sacrifice comfort to save. Saving is as simple as taking a shorter hot shower and shutting off the water while you soap up.
But there's more you can do.
Consumer Reports says these three tips can help you lower your hot water bill.
Tip number one: Don't rinse dishes before you put them in the dishwasher. It's not energy-efficient and experts say all you need to do is just scrape food off.
Tip number two: Use cold or warm water for your laundry. Consumer Reports says their tests show clothes still get clean. Also use the washer's faster spin cycle for less drying time.
Tip number three: Buy energy-efficient appliances. Consumer Reports says Energy Star washing machines and dishwashers use 33% less water than standard models.
And, as a bonus, new dishwashers are much quieter these days.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.