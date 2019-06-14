3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Food can be expensive.
The United States Department of Agriculture says a family of four spends on average around $875 to $1,045 a month at the grocery store.
So how can you save a little green while shopping for your veggies?
Well, first, you must plan. Look at your pantry and freezer to see what you already have so you don't buy more. That way, you only buy what you need.
Try to only shop once a week. That way, you can lower impulse buys and save gas too.
Shop around. Find out if milk is cheaper at one store and buy it there.
Also, look at the store's ads and plan your meals around the deals.
Don't forget to consider coupons. You can try Coupons.com or redplum.com.
Use the SnipSnap App to organize your coupons or download Checkout 51 to get rebates for things you've already bought.
This all may take a little work on your part. But, it can really help slash your grocery bill.
