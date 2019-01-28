It's that time of year again, time to file your taxes.
"Tax time can be a stressful period for many filers," said Ed Greenberg.
Greenberg is with the Arizona Department of Revenue and says it's important that you find the right person to review your paperwork, so your taxes are prepared correctly.
So, your first tip Greenberg says, is look for someone qualified.
"How many years has the preparer been doing taxes? Are they trained? What kind of training do they have? What types of accreditation do they have? Certified public account, IRS approved enrolled agent."
Go to the IRS's website and look for the Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers. It lists names of qualified preparers by zip code. This is important because the Arizona Attorney General's Office recently indicted two tax preparers for allegedly duping people simply trying to get their taxes filed.
Once you whittle your list down, Greenberg says make sure the tax preparer will be around.
"Is the tax preparer available year-round? Because there are times when questions arise that don't always pop up before the April 15th tax filing deadline."
Another tip: Never sign a blank return. That's a huge red flag that something's wrong. Insist your tax preparer signs and includes their PTIN which is their designated ID number. It's the law.
"Tax preparers have a responsibility to comply with all the applicable laws and code of conduct."
And finally, when you do file, always ask to e-File. It's the quickest way to get your refund and make sure you use direct deposit. According to Greenberg, last tax season, 80 percent of 3.4 million individual income tax returns were e-Filed.
"Refund for an emailed return took approximately 8 days compared to around 21 days for a return that was filed by paper."
