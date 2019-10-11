3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Insurance, gas, oil changes and repairs are just some of the many car costs that can drain your wallet. But there are ways to keep your car's demands at a minimum.
One tip is to take a defensive driving course. Safe and careful drivers are cheaper to insure. In fact, according to AARP, taking a driver's ed class could save you up to $200 annually with your insurance company.
Another idea from AARP is to use your cruise control whenever possible. It can reduce highway fuel usage by 7%. Depending on how you drive and how far, you could save as much as $70 per year.
Tip No. 3 is be smart about gas. Fueling up likely eats up much of your car budget. So, find the cheapest prices in your area by downloading apps like Gas Buddy or Waze.
And several grocery stores or credit cards offer loyalty points that can be used at gas stations.
Tip four is keep your tires properly inflated. The EPA says driving with properly inflated tires can improve your gas mileage up to 3%.
Also, take good care of your car. That means keeping up with regular oil changes and air filter replacements. It will help your engines rev longer.
And finally, when it comes to gas, don't buy into all that hype about premium gas or high octane. Unless your manufacturer requires it, that higher price gas is a waste of money.