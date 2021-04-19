PEORIA (3 On Your Side) - Summer is right around the corner and for a lot of Valley families, that means it is time to plan for summer camp. This year, there will be a big focus on health and safety, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
One of the biggest day camp operations in the country is Life Time. In 2019, the summer before the pandemic, 35,000 children participated in the company's summer camps across the country. Life Time is not expecting as many participants this year, according to Justine Voeller, the senior kids manager at Life Time, but the health and fitness chain is preparing for a busy summer season, and Voeller knows parents have a lot of questions about kids’ safety.
"Please ask questions. That’s what we’re here for, to provide you those answers to make sure that you feel comfortable," Voeller said. "The kiddos have missed out on a lot of that engagement and interaction over the past year but it is so crucial for their development and so we really just want the parents to ask those questions and feel really comfortable knowing that their kids have a fun, safe experience at camp."
What parents should look for when researching summer camps, according to Life Time:
- Curbside drop-off and pickup to encourage social distancing
- Temperature checks for kids and counselors more than once a day
- Assigned pods of 10 children or less to help limit potential exposure
"When it comes to toy sharing, are they able to have access to their own toys, what the sanitizing process looks like for all of their equipment, whether that be balls or pencils or markers, whatever they may be doing, that they have their own set so we’re limiting that," Voeller said.
CDC: Suggestions for youth and summer camps can be found here.
Parents should also confirm the camp is following any current state and local mandates.