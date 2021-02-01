PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - TikTok recently announced changes aimed at keeping its youngest users safe, but security experts are warning that teenagers who want to go viral are still finding ways around the new settings.
Julie Ryan Evans, the consumer editor at SecurityNerd, says the popular social media app, which allows users to create and share short videos, is full of "landmines" for kids.
"The biggest threat, of course is from online predators and people getting their personal information," Ryan Evans said. "There’s some really scary stuff out there."
The app's privacy changes include making the accounts of 13 to 15 year-olds private. Children on the social media platform will have to approve any followers, and there is also a new option to limit who can comment on kids’ content.
"The most important thing that these kind of changes do is to give parents an opportunity to have a conversation with their children and say, 'Look, this is what TikTok as a company is doing because there are real threats out there and this is a real danger,'" she said.
Despite the updated privacy measures, teenagers are able to change settings or even create alternate TikTok accounts.
"Even if you’re a parent who is monitoring their settings and has control of their settings, they can open up a new TikTok account at any time," Ryan Evans said. "Kids have multiple TikTok accounts these days and parents may or may not know about them. And that's where it gets a little murky because you think you’re safe and doing all these settings and it’s great that the company is making it safer, but it’s not foolproof."
According to SecurityNerd, these are some of the controls parents should consider activating on a child's account
- Set age limits
- Ensure the account private
- Monitor followers
- Limit profile information
- Turn on Restricted Mode
- Control comments
- Limit other interactions
- Set time limits
In a statement, TikTok acknowledged ongoing challenges with online safety.
"We know there is no finish line when it comes to protecting users and their privacy," the company wrote. "We'll continue to evolve our policies, work closely with regulators and experts in minor safety, and invest in our technology and teams so that TikTok remains a safe place for everyone to express their creativity.”