PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Thousands of car seats are piled up at auto repair shops across the Valley to be recycled.
Through April 16, participating Network of Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) shops will collect use and damaged child safety seats, which will be dismantled and recycled later this month.
Almost every component can be reused, according to Jim Garnand, a child seat technician and owner of Hi-Tech Care in Phoenix. The fabric pads will become dog bedding and chew toys at animal shelters, and the straps can be turned into leashes.
Garnand says there is also a critical safety reason to recycle old car seats, rather than throwing them out on the curb with the trash.
"Child seats generally shouldn’t be thrown away anyway because someone might want to try and re-use it," Garnand said.
Without knowing the history of a car seat, the children riding in them could be at risk. It’s time to recycle a car seat if it’s been involved in a crash, if a child has outgrown it or if it has expired.
"They're mostly made out of plastic and they’re sitting in a car in Arizona. What happens to plastic is it starts to degrade," Garnand said. "Usually, the seat at about seven years is going to expire."
You can see the full Safe Kids Worldwide Car Seat Guide here.
Expiration dates are typically printed on a label on the seat or on the plastic shell.