PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- You’ve probably seen commercials touting 5G. But what exactly is it? “5G will be a game changer, because in addition to faster data speeds, it lays the groundwork for more advanced uses like autonomous vehicles and smart cities,” said Bree Fowler, a Consumer Reports Tech Expert.
That’s a ways away, but soon 5G will allow faster downloads for videos, games and music, and up to 5 times faster than 4G or LTE. Additionally, 5G can handle more devices at once. So, you won’t have to worry about bad service in crowded places.
So, where is 5G and what do you need to get it? “5G networks are still being built across the country,” Fowler said. “For now, the bigger carriers offer it in many major cities, but some smaller ones too.”
But unless you already have a 5G-compatible phone, you’ll need a new one to take advantage of this new technology. Phones that support 5G include the U.S. versions of Samsung’s newest flagship phones like the Galaxy S20, S20 plus and S20 Ultra. LG, Motorola and OnePlus also offer 5G models.
But if you’re an Apple fan, you’ll have to wait. The company has not yet announced plans for a 5G phone.
By the way, there are conspiracy theories that suggest that 5G is somehow connected to the coronavirus. Consumer Reports says that’s completely untrue.