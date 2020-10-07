PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Seems like you can't turn on your TV these days without seeing or hearing about 5G. “Well, if you had a smart phone for any length of time, you probably remember the same hype when 4G was released," Ken Colburn told 3 On Your Side. He’s a tech expert who operates Data Doctors in Phoenix.
He says when it comes to 5G, consumers need to slow down and take a breath because upgrading to a pricey, new 5G device isn't really necessary. At least not right now. "For most of us, I mean for Facebook and email and texting and making phone calls, 5G means absolutely nothing," he said.
To put things in perspective, 5G is supposed make downloading videos, for example, faster. But is that worth all the money you'll spend for a new 5G phone? Ken says not really. "Little things like when you tap on a YouTube video right now, there is a slight delay. But with 5G it's almost instantaneous. Not life changing and no reason to spend all that money on a specialized phone."
And then there are the cell phone towers. Most towers operate as 4G, meaning those the 5G phones actually won't run any faster at all. In fact, Ken says 5G coverage here in the Valley is spotty. "For most people, it's going to be pretty pointless for a while because there is pretty minimal coverage at this point."
So, relax. Because if you think 5G is going to leave you behind, think again. "You can have a 5G device. But in most places in Phoenix, you are not going to get the true 5G speed anytime soon."