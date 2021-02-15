PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - More than 1,600 Arizonans say they have received tax forms from the state for unemployment benefits they never claimed or received, as fraud continues to run rampant through the nation's unemployment systems.
The 1099-G tax form that arrived in the mail at Shirley Bishop's home has name on it, and it says she received $240 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in 2020.
"I had not!" she said. "You just don’t know what to do. You don’t know where to send your information or to ask for help so of course we thought of 3 on your side cause we know you guys are good guys and you’re going to help us."
3 On Your Side confirmed with the Arizona Dept. of Economic Security (DES) that the paperwork Bishop received is legitimate, so she reported the fraud immediately to the agency.
"It was scary to open it," Bishop said. "It also makes us wonder where else is this fraud going on with our information?"
Unemployment income is taxable, and DES began mailing 1099-G tax forms at the end of January. According to data 3 On Your Side requested, the agency has already received more than 1,600 affidavits from people who say they got a 1099-G because of fraudulent unemployment benefits claimed in their name. Another 900 people told the state they got a 1099-G with the wrong amount of money reported on it.
In an email, Brett Bezio, a spokesperson for DES said "The Department continues to monitor reports from those who believe the benefit amounts listed on the 1099-G forms are incorrect or from individuals who did not apply nor receive unemployment benefits.”
"I had just filed my income taxes with my tax software probably the day before this letter came," said Bishop's husband, Rich. "Now, $240 isn’t going to make any difference in my income tax, but I may have to document that somehow, so it was a little frustrating."
According to DES, anyone who receives a 1099-G tax form for unemployment benefits they did not apply for or receive should immediately report it to the agency. Bezio said if someone needs a corrected 1099-G form, it will be issued with 7 to 14 business days.
The IRS says the state should issue a revised 1099-G to anyone who files a fraud complaint to ensure taxpayers aren’t hit with tax bills for unreported income. If taxpayers are not able to get corrected forms from the state, they should file an accurate tax form, only reporting income they received, the agency said.