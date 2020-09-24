GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The summer may be over, but the Washburn family still has plenty of pool time to soak up this season.
"The pool is great!" Julia Washburn said.
She's hoping perfect strangers will think so, too. At the beginning of the summer, the family added their pool to Swimply. It’s a pool-sharing app that allows homeowners to rent out their pools by the hour.
The Washburns expected to get a handful of reservations, but were stunned with the response.
"It's been pretty constant bookings," said Glen Washburn. "Moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, bringing the kids over."
Similar bookings are happening all over the country. Swimply co-founder Asher Weinberger launched the platform in 2019 and says the company has grown almost 4,000% year over year.
"What we were providing last summer is something people wanted, and now it’s something people need," Weinberger told 3 On Your Side.
For swimmers, it's a socially distanced escape from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. For hosts, it's extra income.
"We have hosts that are generating $5,000, $10,000, $15,000 a month easily," Weinberger said.
To use Swimply, swimmers and pool hosts sign liability waivers. Users can scroll through pools in their areas. Hosts choose the schedule, the price, and the amenities they offer.
"It’s economics 101," Weinberger said. "In New York with a lot less pools and a lot more demand - summer is much shorter - the price goes up. In a place like Arizona, the price goes down, which means you can find a beautiful pool in Arizona for $15, maybe $30 an hour.
That’s what the Washburns charge, and it is paying off.
"It covered pretty much the whole maintenance for the whole summer, and a little bit to pocket, too," Washburn said.
Despite initial concerns about opening up their backyard to strangers, the Washburns say everyone who has rented their backyard oasis has been respectful of the space.
Weinberger says he is planning to launch another space-sharing website called Joyspace, which will offer amenities like tennis courts, home movie theaters, and gourmet kitchens.