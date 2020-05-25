PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even though many retailers are reopening, a new Bankrate survey shows many people may not be ready to shop, as coronavirus concerns continue.
According to the survey, which was conducted at the beginning of May, 55% of people believe it is too early to re-open the economy, 43% say they plan to shop less at brick and mortar locations in the future, and just 22% say they would be comfortable visiting a newly re-opened business during the week of Memorial Day.
"We're optimistic the recovery will present itself as soon as possible, but I think our optimism needs to be tinged with realism because there are problems that we’re still working through," said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
The survey also showed 1 in 8 Americans will not be comfortable returning to stores until there is a vaccine available for COVID-19.
"It is prudent for those particularly at risk to be careful, but the impact of that is the economy will continue to be restrained just because of the health and safety questions alone, and then it will also be restrained because of the economic damage that has occurred," Hamrick said.
Though a slump in consumer spending is expected to continue, at least in the short term, Hamrick believes many Americans do some "catch-up" spending six months from now.