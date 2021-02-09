SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sun City is a popular place for senior citizens to retire and settle down. People like Pauline Stevens. "Well, it's a great community and everyone tries to help one another," she told 3 On Your Side.
But now, Pauline is trying to help herself. She lives in a condo that at one time she co-owned with a man named Arthur Ward. Unfortunately, Arthur passed away recently. But years before his death, he had solar installed on the house that he and Pauline own.
Solar was something Pauline wasn't interested in but she says her live-in roommate insisted he would pay for it. "I said if you want it, you get it," Pauline remembers telling Arthur.
He did. In fact, he signed a contract with a solar company called Sunrun and agreed to lease solar panels for 20 years.
Arthur's initials A-W and his signature are clearly visible. But one name you won't find anywhere in the contract is Pauline's. "His name is on the contract. Not mine. I wasn't on it. So, it's not my problem."
But it is her problem. Because after Arthur passed away, Pauline says Sunrun is now making her pay nearly $170 dollars a month to lease those solar panels. And the amount goes up year after year, totaling more than $30,000 for the next 20 years.
Pauline says she does her part to keep her electric bill down by using energy efficient bulbs and depending on sky lights for dark areas. But, she's not necessarily a solar fan and doesn't think she should be responsible for solar panels that she personally never agreed to lease. But Sunrun, she says, has a different opinion. "They say too bad. You have to pay."
The outspoken former New Yorker says as far as she's concerned, when her roommate Arthur died, that solar contract died with him. "I contacted you because in my mind I know I did not sign the contract. Therefore, I should not be liable," she said.
3 On Your Side asked Sunrun to look into the matter and to determine if Pauline is actually financially responsible when she never signed the agreement with them.
Sunrun is looking into the issue for me. But in the meantime, Pauline says she has no interest in leasing solar panels. "Oh I don't care. If they want to come and take it (panels) off, then take it."
Again, the solar company is investigating. I'll let you know what they decided in a follow up report.