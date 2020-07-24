PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Despite the market’s recent ups and downs, stocks are the most popular way for Americans to invest this year, according to a new Bankrate survey.
The survey shows 28% of people say stocks are their top choice for long-term investments, up from 20% last year.
Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst for Bankrate says the market's quick rebound after a sharp drop at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic is a factor in investors’ confidence in stocks.
"The stock market is a great way to build wealth over the long term. That’s where you’re going to get the best returns over the long horizons, particularly when you’re saving for something like retirement," McBride said. However, you’re only going to get those higher returns if you hang on through the ups and downs."
The survey also shows the pandemic is shifting Americans' investment strategies, with 26% of people saying they plan to invest more aggressively in the future, while 16% say they will be less aggressive.
"The big knock on Millennials in terms of their investment strategy over the years is that we’ve seen them be overly conservative," McBride said. "On the one hand it’s encouraging to see more Millennials identifying the stock market as an appropriate long term investment. The only concern I have is that this shift is a result of performance chasing. Getting in when the market is high and then bailing as the market falls, that involves buying high and selling low and that’s the opposite of what we want to do."
Real estate was a close second, with 26% of people saying it is their preferred long-term investment, according to the survey.