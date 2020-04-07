PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stimulus payments are expected to roll out in the next few weeks. In the meantime, 3 On Your Side continues to get emails from viewers wanting to know exactly what they need to do to make sure they're not passed over. Well, here’s the answer.

New reports are surfacing regarding a time table for when you might expect your stimulus payment.

Stimulus Payment: Calculate what you'll get back plus read these FAQs There are quite a few questions about who qualifies for a stimulus payment and who doesn't.

For example, taxpayers making up to $10,000 could receive their payment by April 24. Those who earned up to $20,000 could be paid by May 1. And, if you earned up to $40,000, you could be paid by May 15. The table continues with the more you make, the longer you wait.

Just remember, don't do anything to get your payment. "Let's remind all your viewers out there that the government will never contact you," Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper

Brnovich is concerned that some Arizonans may get scammed simply waiting.

So, be patient and don't "sign up" for your stimulus payment if you're asked. As long as you filed your taxes last year, you should be fine.

How to spend your stimulus check How people spend the money depends on their financial situation.

However, scammers will try to convince you either through emails or through phone calls that you have to register. “No one is going to contact you asking for your bank information or home address in order to deposit your government check," Brnovich said.

Also, don't click on links to get your payment. That's a big no-no. Only communicate with the IRS if you have questions. Don't be bullied or threatened. Scammers can be pretty intimidating, but don't be fooled.

If you had IRS tax refunds direct deposited into your account in the past, that's the account your stimulus payment will go.

However, if you changed banks, then what do you do? The IRS is currently developing a method to get your payment to you another way.