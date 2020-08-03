PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mayra Barrera has cell phone service with Sprint and recently found herself walking into a store in order to upgrade her outdated iPhone. "My initial intention was to purchase a new iPhone is what I really wanted," she told 3 On Your Side.
According to Mayra, a Sprint representative claimed there was a great promotion going on. Simply upgrade to an iPhone 11 and get an Apple Watch along with accessories for absolutely free.
"I said there has to be a catch. It's too good to be true. You're going to raise my bill, and he said no, your bill will remain the same."
But that didn't happen. When Mayra got her next Sprint bill, it was higher than normal. So, she called Sprint to complain, and they told her this:
“Well, your plan was changed. It was downgraded to unlimited basic where before you had unlimited plus," she remembers Sprint telling her.
Mayra was put back on her old plan. However, that plan didn't offer the free Apple Watch and accessories. So, she returned the free items and even has a receipt proving that she did.
But, Sprint says they never received the items and demanded that Mayra pay up $521.60. Frustrated, Mayra contacted 3 On Your Side. “I contacted 3 On Your Side and Gary Harper. I follow him on Facebook. I've seen him help a lot of people," she said.
I got a hold of Sprint, and after looking into the issue for me, the company sent Mayra a bill with a zero balance. Sprint not only waived the $520.60 for those returned items, but they also adjusted her higher bill because they changed her plan.
As a result, Sprint waived a total of $798.60. It’s money Mayra won't have to pay now.
She says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side. “Not only a few hours after he (Gary Harper) reached out to Sprint, I received a call from them indicating their apology and the resolution, so 3 On Your Side was amazing."
Sprint was great to work with, and 3 On Your Side appreciates their involvement and speedy resolution.