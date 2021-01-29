PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Andrea Dabbene misses her dad dearly. He’s 95 years old and lives across the country.
"I normally go once or twice a year, but because of COVID-19, they live in New York, I couldn’t go," Dabbene said.
Still, she craved a face to face connection, so she sent her dad a tablet so they could video chat.
"I knew that this was a very personal gift to me and this would really would have made him feel good he could see my face," she said.
Dabbene sent the package via USPS on December 7, and expected it to arrive two or three days later.
"I put tracking on it. I put insurance on it," she said. "It made it to the Phoenix hub post office. It has not moved since that point, at least not that I can tell."
It’s just one example of the delivery delays USPS customers have faced in the wake of a record-breaking holiday shipping season. Rod Spurgeon, a spokesperson for USPS said the Postal Service delivered more than 1.1 billion packages, despite challenges caused by COVID-19 and winter weather in the Northeast.
"As the holiday inventory continues to drop, the Postal Service fully anticipates further improvements in performance," Spurgeon said.
Among the improvements, Spurgeon said USPS added 10,000 positions, approved overtime, and extended lease agreements for additional package processing and dispatch capacity beyond the holiday season.
"Nobody seems to care, and that’s what bothers me, and they’re like, 'Well, you know a lot of people’s packages are sitting there,'" Dabbene said.
3 On Your Side asked USPS to help Dabbene get some answers. At first, Spurgeon said they were able to track the tablet to New Jersey, and were still trying to locate it. Finally, the package arrived. Dabbene's son was there and called her with the update.
"He says, 'Mom, this is unbelievable. This package smells so bad,'" she said. "He goes, 'This was either in water with waste or something,' He goes, 'There’s feces all over the package.'"
There was a note from USPS apologizing for the damage.
"If you didn’t intervene, this package never would have showed up, I believe," Dabbene said. "Where was it for 51 days? Where was this package? As soon as you intervened, miraculously, it’s found, but it's got defecation all over it."
Despite the damage, the tablet turned on, and Dabbene can't wait for that very first video call with her parents.
"Oh, I'm going to be so excited!" she said.
The Postal Service apologized to Dabbene and promised to refund her for the postage and the damage. Customers who are missing mail or a package may be able to file an insurance claim. Claims must be filed within 60 days of the date it was mailed.