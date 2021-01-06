PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There have been many complaints on social media regarding people having trouble getting their second round of stimulus checks.
Many of those complaints center around people who filed their taxes in 2019 using either H & R Block or Turbo Tax.
For whatever reason, some of those people say their stimulus money was deposited into the wrong account or an account that is no longer active.
H & R Block says the problem is affecting only 1% of people who filed through them. H & R Block recently Tweeted:
"The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don't recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm."
As for Turbo Tax, it recently Tweeted the situation is not their fault, saying:
"Stimulus payments are determined & issued by the IRS, not by TurboTax."
If you haven't received your stimulus money yet or you want to make sure the IRS has your correct information visit IRS.GOV