PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - With millions of Americans newly unemployed, some college students are facing a very different financial situation than they were just a few months ago.
If you or your parents are suddenly making a significantly less money, financial experts say you should appeal your FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Schools make decisions about financial aid packages based on the FAFSA, so if your finances have changed since you submitted it, your school should know, according Bankrate's Greg McBride.
"It’s based on the previous two years’ finances, so it if your situation has changed dramatically, you appeal that by updating that to reflect your current situation and then after that, contact your school of choice and explain your situation," McBride said. "Ultimately, the decision on aid is going to be up to the school itself."
According to Bankrate, appealing the FAFSA may include writing an appeal letter or submitting documents to support the appeal, including proof of unemployment or medical bills.
Students should also consider simply asking the school for a tuition reduction.
"Basically, you want to do a little bit of bargaining here. If schools know they’re competing with another school, they have the latitude to maybe offer you a better deal on tuition," McBride said. "It’s unclear to what extent this is being done but it is very clear that it is being done. It tends to be more common among private schools than public, but nothing ventured, nothing gained."
Scholarships and grants can also play an important role in making college more affordable. Though application deadlines have passed for many opportunities, there may still be money available.
"I think this year, more than any other, those deadlines are pretty squishy," McBride said. "Either people held off on applying because they weren’t real sure if they were even going to go to school because they didn’t know if schools were even going to be open or somebody that was initially awarded a scholarship, maybe they decided not to go this year, so there may still be money available, where in a normal year at this time it may have otherwise been dried up."
McBride also suggests students consider community college. Do some research to ensure credits will transfer to the university or program where you want to ultimately complete your degree.