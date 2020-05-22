PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The cost of groceries is spiking, up 2.6% last month. It's the highest month over month jump in decades, thanks in part to supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the easiest ways for families to slash their food budgets is by reducing food waste. It's estimated Americans throw out up to 30% of food purchased. Consumer Reports' Amy Keating says 'sell by' and 'best by' dates listed on food packaging often cause a lot of that food waste.
"After that date, the quality may diminish over time, but it’s not a live or die date," Keating said. "It doesn’t mean the day after that date the food should be thrown out. That’s certainly not the case. It’s quality, not safety."
There are also ways to extend the shelf life of fresh food.
"You need to do a little planning before and after you go to the grocery store and think about what you’re buying," Keating said. "You might want to have a few recipes with you when you go to the grocery store that you know you can prepare and freeze well - things like a vegetarian chili, casseroles, soups, things that if you buy too much you can prepare in bulk and freeze."
According to the USDA, almost any food can be frozen, with a few exceptions including canned food and eggs in shells. While frozen foods remain safe indefinitely, the quality of the food goes down over time. The USDA says milk, soups, and stews maintain their quality for two to three months in the freezer. Some uncooked meats can last up to a year.