SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- When you step into the Scottsdale condo belonging to Carol Dunlap and her husband, the first thing you might notice is their phone. It's looks and sounds pretty nostalgic. But this senior citizen also knows the importance of having a cell phone as well. "You go out on the road, you need one because there is no phone booth to jump to," Carol told 3 On Your Side.
Carol has had cell service with Verizon Wireless for quite a while. But recently, she decided to go in a different direction by paying off her balance and cancelling her Verizon account. "Well, they said you owe this much and if you pay this, it will take care of it,” she said. "We'd be done. As far as we knew, there were no contracts."
But instead of being done with Verizon, Carol keeps getting bills from the company, month after month, for hundreds of dollars. And the amount keeps increasing.
Carol says she'd like to relax by crocheting. But instead, she spends her time on the phone with Verizon. "That's when we tried contacting them and we were having trouble getting anyone on the phone to listen. We were getting the runaround."
And to make matters worse, Verizon sent Carol to a debt collector for $269 and Carol says that bothers her. "It's the first time we have ever had anything sent to collections in our whole life," Carol said.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and I got a hold of Verizon. After looking into Carol's account, they contacted this great grandmother and apologized, saying there was a misunderstanding.
Verizon removed Carol from collections and said she really doesn't owe anything at all.
Carol says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "So, Mr. Harper and his team, I can't tell you how pleased I am and how quickly it was resolved. It's just amazing."