SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Milos Todoroic says he's never driven his 2-door Fiat outside of Arizona. So, he wants to know why in the world does he keep getting a toll violation from Texas? “Basically, I've been getting traffic citations and bills from North Texas," Milos told 3 On Your Side.
Specifically, the bills are coming from the North Texas Tollway Authority, which operates tollways in the Lone Star State. But remember, Milos and his Fiat have never been there. "At the beginning, I thought it was just a mistake so I didn't pay attention to it (the ticket)," Milos said.
But the Toll Authority keeps mailing Milos pictures that they claim shows a car with a license plate that failed to pay the toll. However, a closer look at the picture reveals problems. "Yeah, the license plate is off, the car is off, the state is off, the road everything."
He's right! The car appears to be a 4-door Honda and not a 2-door Fiat. And the plate is from another state, not Arizona. The problem is that Milos' Fiat has the identical plate number, causing the Toll Authority to send this Scottsdale man the citation. "It does frustrate you because you don't know what to do."
The fine keeps increasing and if Milos doesn't pay, the North Texas Toll Authority says it will fine him $500 and put a block on his Arizona registration. “I decided to call 3 On Your Side to help out with this ridiculous situation," he said.
3 On Your Side asked the North Texas Tollway Authority to investigate. They did, and discovered the mix-up.
A spokesman writes they "realized pretty quickly that this should not have happened in the first place and what’s more, should have been corrected earlier."
Milos says after battling the issue on his own for 6 months, he's glad he contacted 3 On Your Side. "It was really convenient. I explained my issue to Gary Harper so yeah, it's amazing."
By the way, 3 On Your Side checked with Arizona Motor Vehicle Division and they say if a Texas judge had ordered this viewer's Arizona registration to be put on hold, they would have had to have done it.
So, Milos says he’s extremely grateful.