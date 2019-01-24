3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When you use social media, it's pretty common to tell people a little about yourself. A good example of that is saying where you work.
But, think about that. Someone with bad intentions now has your name and your place of employment. Now, all they have to do is search your company's website and start connecting dots and piecing information together.
A Phoenix woman named Amber Wilkens says it happened to her.
"Unbeknownst to me, I was the victim of a scam,” she told 3 On Your Side. “I had no idea. And, I feel like there's no recourse."
Unfortunately, Wilkins is living an $11,000 nightmare involving eBay gift cards. And it all started with a simple email that she received on her phone. It was an email she thought was from Kim, her out-of-state boss.
"It says it's from Kim and it's my employer and it says, 'Are you available?’" she remembers the email saying. “And, she does talk like that. She'll say, 'Hey, do you have a minute?'"
When Wilkins said she was available, Kim wrote that she needed seven eBay cards at $200 each for a total of $1,400.
Wilkins says the request didn't sound unusual because her employer is a nonprofit agency that frequently provides money to those in need.
"So, it made sense to me,” Wilkins said. “The eBay thing was a little weird to me, but I didn't question my boss because it very much seemed legitimate."
Wilkens did exactly what she was told her to do. She went to a grocery store and bought $1,400 in eBay cards. She then turned the cards over and scratched the numbers off the back and took a picture of the cards with her cellphone. She then forwarded that picture with the exposed eBay numbers back, which by then, are as good as cash for anyone to use.
Wilkins wound up buying eBay cards eight different times, to the tune of more than $11,000.
But she wasn't worried about all that money because, in another email, she was assured by the person she thought was her boss that the company would reimburse her.
In one email she showed 3 On Your Side, it reads "...remember to email me the expense report."
"They even referenced my coworker and said, 'Yes, Patti will go ahead and reimburse you,'” Wilkins said.
That line reassured Wilkins that she would be reimbursed because Wilkins says there really is a woman named “Patti” who works in accounting at her company.
Seeing names of coworkers that she's familiar with, Wilkins had no idea she was scammed out of all that money. That is until she submitted her expense report and her real boss said she had no idea what Wilkins was talking about.
But by then, it was too late. A clever scammer posing as her boss had already duped Wilkins out of $11,000.
"I'm devastated. I have been violated. These criminals are preying on innocent people," Wilkins said.
Looking back at all those emails, Wilkins then realized the email address where it came from resembled her boss' contact information, but it was slightly different.
She says if she had only paid closer attention from the beginning, she wouldn't have been tricked.
"So, ultimately my goal is to get the word out that these scams are more sophisticated and more elaborate and I want to tell people so it doesn't happen to them," she said.
A couple of things to remember, always look at the email address from the sender and verify it's legit.
And, always be suspicious if you're ever asked to wire money or you're asked to purchase gift cards or eBay cards. It’s almost always a scam.
