PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- While millions of people have been spending more time at home, some kids have been getting hurt as overwhelmed parents are more distracted. “The kids are getting a little bit more creative in how they’re playing around here,” Elyse Everett said. “Especially on rainy days.”
Everett says she’s already had her share of safety scares, like an ankle sprain by her 9-year-old daughter Paige and a chipped tooth for 12-year-old son Charlie. “My worst fear, like everyone else’s worst fear, is having to go to the ER,” she told us.
Serious injuries require a visit to the ER, even now when some hospitals are busier than ever. But the best bet is trying to avoid any injury in the first place.
Consumer Reports says you can start with sticking to a schedule. “If you have a routine for everyone going outside and getting some exercise each day, then your child may be less likely to be bouncing off the walls later in the day and hurt themselves,” said Rachel Peachman of Consumer Reports.
Next, minimize new hazards. “A lot of parents may be tempted to buy things that they may not have thought about buying before, like a home trampoline or a hover board,” she said. “Do you have the energy to establish rules around the use of that product, and are you going to be able to supervise your child while using that product?”
Consumer Reports also says to store cleaning supplies carefully. Hand sanitizers pose an especially high risk to children because people are using them more. With companies expediting production to get more products on store shelves, some hand sanitizer bottles look different and could be confused for water, soda, or something else.
And anchor your furniture. Someone in the U.S. is injured about every 20 minutes when an appliance, a television, or a piece of furniture tips over.
And remember Charlie’s chipped tooth? He was able to see a pediatric dentist where they followed safety protocols, and now his smile is good as new.