PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Sarah Priveé booked a trip for a conference in Detroit, but like so many things in 2020, it was canceled. She started working on refunds right away.
"I just started chipping away at this, and every time I chipped away, they slammed the door in my face," she told 3 On Your Side.
Priveé paid for her hotel room with a combination of money and miles from a rewards credit card. The money was eventually refunded, but after months of back-and-forth with American Airlines and Citi, the 146,000 miles were still missing.
"They're worth a lot, and it’s not something I felt good walking away from," Priveé said.
She is not the only traveler with rewards up in the air during the pandemic, according to Summer Hull, the director of travel content at the Points Guy.
"Most of the time I have seen stuff resolved," Hull said. "When you book direct with a company, you generally have an easier time if plans change than if you’ve gone through a third party, one of those online booking sites."
Most hotel and airline rewards programs have become more flexible this year, and according to Hull, now may be a good time to cash in the points and miles.
"We’ve been doing some studies on that at The Points Guy on the cost of holiday travel using miles, and it’s looking like it’s coming in lower than average," Hull said. "So it can still be a great time to use your points and miles, but you really do have to pay attention to the asterisks because you may be able to get out of it for free or you may not. It just depends on the program."
Consumers should not feel a rush to cash in rewards, however. According to Hull, many airlines have temporarily suspended mileage expiration.
After 3 On Your Side contacted Citi to flag Priveé's missing miles problem, a spokesperson for the company said they are working with American Airlines to make sure the miles are refunded quickly.