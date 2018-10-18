3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Plus-size clothing has become a $21 billion industry. And for decades, retailers have been ignoring this profitable shopping sector. But not anymore.
The old stigmas about plus-size shopping are melting away, forcing retailers and designers to shift their attitude.
"We're kinda alienated when it comes to fashion," says Madeline Jones of PLUS Model Magazine.
Walmart is the latest retailer to announce it's expanding its plus-size clothing selection, citing statistics showing more than half of U.S. women ages 18 to 65 wear a size 14 or higher.
Last week, Walmart bought plus-size clothing brand "Eloquii" which makes clothes exclusively for women sizes 14 and above.
The editor of PLUS Size Magazine tells retailers ignoring plus-size women and men means they're leaving money on the table.
"I guess making money is not part of your formula then," says Jones.
Walmart is not the only retailer paying attention. Old Navy announced it's bringing its formerly online-only plus-size collection to 75 stores.
J. Crew is also tapping into the market. It's expanding sizes on fall and winter fashion collections.
And Nordstrom says it's adding more 14, 16 and 18 size choices, and that they'll feature a more inclusive range of mannequins.
And Kohl's is scheduled to launch a plus-size brand called "Evri" next spring.
"As a business person, how could you not want to offer your clothing to plus-size women when we're 65 percent of American women," says Jones.
