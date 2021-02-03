PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scammers who use the internet to find and target their victims are savvy. With that said, there are a few warning signs that will tip you off to a scam. Buying and selling on the internet is common, particularly on the popular website Craigslist. But a quick peek at recent headlines will tell you there are risks involved, and people are getting taken.
"There's a lot of new people there that are trying for the first time, and scammers because they know they've got a bunch of new potential victims," said Ken Colburn, a tech expert in the Phoenix area. Colburn recently published a list of tips to keep consumers from being duped.
"Different platforms can have platform-specific scams. For instance, on Craigslist, there's not much there to validate the person. Anybody can create a profile in a matter of seconds. There's no validation of that. So, it's really easy for scammers to create new profiles," Colburn said.
Colburn says to be cautious of Vague Posts, asking if your item is still available. It's simply a test to see if you respond so they can continue luring you in. If you do respond, scammers will frequently tell you they're Out of Town but extremely interested.
"It's important that if you engage both as a buyer and a seller on these platforms that you kind of understand the games, the tricks that are pulled, so you don't get scammed as a seller and that you don't look like a scammer as a legitimate buyer," Colburn adds.
Other warning signs are posts that have "Bad Grammar" or state "No Negotiations" needed. Craigslist does its best to warn consumers about potential scams. As a result, Colburn says con artists are one step ahead and will attempt to lure their victim away with excuses.
"I don't really check my Craigslist account very often, so why don't you communicate directly with me on this email address? And it's a ridiculous email address. So, these are just instantaneous signs it's probably not a real person," according to Colburn.
Keep in mind these tips are not just for Craigslist; they're for just about any other platform, whether it's Facebook, Offer Up, or similar sites.