3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A Wickenburg man wanting to sell some of his Native American collectibles thought an auction house might be the perfect place to use.
But, although the items sold, he says he was having difficulty getting his money.
The auction was way back in September but almost three months later, this viewer still didn't have his money.
But once 3 On Your Side got involved, things changed.
Herb Hilkins loves collecting Native American art like weavings and jewelry. It's a passion handed down from his mother and other family members.
“My mom always had Indian Jewelry and my aunt her sister was into it, really heavy,” Hilkins said.
And, as it turns out, Hilkins inherited a lot of his mother's collections when she died.
“This jewelry collection is from the 60s, 70s, 50s, 60s and 70s. It's all by well-known artists,” said Hilkins.
The jewelry is so unique and collectible that many of the items were actually on display at the Heard Museum which is known for its Native American art.
"The Heard Museum looked at and said this was one of the largest finest collections we have ever seen, private collections, '' Hilkins said.
Because his Indian collection was so large, Hilkins decided to part with some of it by using J. Levine Auction and Appraisal, a reputable auction house here in the Phoenix area. And back in September, Hilkins says the auction went well.
“They auctioned it off and every piece sold,” Hilkins said.
In fact, Hilkins says all the jewelry sold for more than $13,000.
After the auction house kept its commission, Hilkins take was around $8,800. But, although the auction was way back in September, he says getting his money has been difficult.
After hearing several excuses, he contacted 3 On Your Side for help.
“I watch you guys, Gary Harper, I watch him, he's my hero and I watch him so I thought, 'You know what? I'm just gonna go ahead and give him a call and see what they do,' so," Hilkins said.
3 On Your Side contacted J. Levine Auction and Appraisal, which has an “A” with the Better Business Bureau.
The owner says he was unaware of the problem and after looking into Hilkins’ issue, discovered there was a glitch in the company's new accounting system.
Regardless, the auction house immediately processed a check for $8,800 and overnighted to Hilkins.
"I tried for three months. I called maybe six, seven times. All I got was the runaround. You guys called one time and I got it like that," Hilkins said.
Hilkins says he couldn’t be happier. When we Facetimed with him recently about getting his check, Hilkins says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.
"If I could kiss you right through this camera, I'd be doing it," Hilkins said.
The auction house was great to work with and they say they glad we brought the issue to their attention so this "glitch" doesn't happen again.
