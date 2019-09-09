3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When it comes to investing, where are you putting your money? The experts say these days, real estate is a no brainer.
Hollywood has glamorized making fast money on stocks, but they're no longer America's favorite long-term investment.
[WATCH: For long-term investments, real estate is king]
A new Bankrate survey finds real estate is king.
And real estate experts are not surprised. David Greene is a real estate professional.
"It's not sexy like some of these cryptocurrencies might be or when the stock market has a big run," said Greene. "But that's also why I love it. It is much more predictable than other asset classes, and you make money in several different ways."
Stocks ranked a distant second in the survey.
Cash investments, like a savings account, finished third, followed by gold and precious metals.
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies ranked the lowest.
If you're thinking about investing in property, experts say take advantage of historically low-interest rates and buy a rental property to get tenants to pay off your mortgage. It's a good idea because experts say real estate is a hedge against inflation.
As the house goes up in value, rents also climb, but Greene says your mortgage payment stays the same.
"That creates a difference between how much you're paying versus how much you're earning and the bigger the difference that you get, the more money that you're able to make," said Greene.