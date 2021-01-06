QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a lifelong LA Dodgers fan, Sonny Buttrell enjoys going down memory lane.
"Everybody was lining the streets, all the fans. I was holding the ball out the window. I was 15-16 years old," Buttrell said.
Even though Buttrell now lives in Queen Creek, he's still faithful to his Dodgers.
"What gave you that idea? Absolutely since I was old enough to walk, pretty much," Buttrell said.
The Southern California native was thrilled when his wife paid $275 for a pair of premium tickets so Buttrell could see his beloved team in-person play the Angels in a spring training game back in March at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
"Literally right behind the dugout, so we're going to be right there with the players, and everything's going be great. And then the pandemic," Buttrell recalled.
Well, because of the pandemic, that game was canceled. Buttrell and his wife immediately sought a refund from Tickets-Center.com, the business they bought the tickets.
"They came back with an email stating that they could not refund our 275.50," said Buttrell.
The family shared with 3 On Your Side an email they say was from the company claiming they were "no longer able to offer refunds for events that have been canceled."
And Buttrell says instead offered the family a $303 credit for tickets to a future event. "They gave us a little extra for the hassle."
But they wanted all their money back, not a credit.
3 On Your Side did some digging and uncovered that Tickets-Center.Com had more than 4,000 closed complaints with the Better Business Bureau over the past three years.
So, we reached out to the company about Sonny's refund. While they didn't back to 3 On Your Side, they did reach out to Sonny's wife Christine saying, their long-awaited refund has finally been issued after 3 On Your Side stepped in.
"From the moment that my wife first contacted you, I don't think it's been a week. I'm just blown away, so I really, really, really appreciate your help, both my wife and I," Buttrell said to 3 On Your Side.
This is a good reminder that we live in the age of COVID, at least for right now. So, if you're buying tickets to any kind of event, always find out the refund policy before making a purchase.