PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When it's time to upgrade to the newest, latest, greatest tech, what happens to our old stuff? "I don't know what I'm gonna do with all this old junk," one guy told Consumer Reports. You know that expression, one person's trash is another's treasure? Consumer Reports says it may apply to your old electronics!

"There are a lot of different online marketplaces that make it really easy for you to sell your old computers and devices," Yael Gruel said. He's a tech expert with Consumer Reports. "You might want to do a little bit of research ahead of time to make sure that you're pricing it appropriately."

But what if it's broken? Consumer Reports says, believe it or not, there's also a strong market for broken tech. On eBay, we recently found a MacBook Pro selling for $350 and a broken older iPad Pro for $199!

If you don't want the hassle of listing and selling an item yourself, online buyback sites like BuyBackWorld and Gazelle give you a quote. Accept the offer, then ship your gadgets to them with a prepaid shipping label.

Another way to get rid of old devices? Donate them. "You might have a used computer that you don't really need anymore that's just collecting dust. But it could be really valuable for a family that doesn't have the resources to buy one," Gruel said.

Digitunity will match you with prequalified organizations in your area that will give your old computer a new life. Donating your old phone or tablet to Cell Phones For Soldiers helps them provide international calling cards to troops. And the Hearing Aid Project will refurbish your old hearing aids for low-income people nationwide.

But whatever you do, don't throw your old electronics in the trash! Check out Earth911 to find a recycling location near you. Or call your city or town and ask about electronic trash collection events.