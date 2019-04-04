3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A 50th wedding anniversary is a wonderful milestone for married couples and what better way to capture the celebration than through pictures.
3 On Your Side recently aired a report regarding a bride and her wedding photographer and here we are again with another photographer complaint.
"You really did put a lot of work into this. I can't believe it."
Paula and Gary Slater are looking at a book full of decades of memories put together by their daughter, Carly Slater. And some of those memories are when they were married 50 years ago.
To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary their daughter Carly planned a big anniversary party back in October.
"I wanted to make it something special," Carly said.
To help remember the celebration years down the road, Carly hired a company called Pix Booth to take pictures of the event.
Ameenah Rahim owns pix Booth. For $272, Pix Booth says they'd capture every memory on camera.
"They had the best deals. She was running a summer special," said Carly.
Pix Booth was supposed to print out and provide the photos on the same day of the anniversary party.
But that didn't happen because Rahim said the printer was reportedly broken.
Instead, she claimed she would provide a thumb drive with all the photos later that week. But Carly said that never happened.
"We haven't gotten our pictures," said Carly.
Carly eventually did receive a sample photo from the event, but she says look what she got for her money.
Glittery streamers were photoshopped, obstructing guests' faces.
And then, there is this. Carly noticed the word anniversary is misspelled.
"It was spelled with only one n, so, it's, I don't want to spell it right now. Anniversary and it's supposed to be a-n-n and I think it's a simple word to spell," said Carly.
Rahim refunded $72, for the misspelling and obstructed faces.
However, even for the $200 she has invested, Carly says she still hasn't received any more pictures.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we started asking questions.
Rahim didn't want to talk to us on camera, but she did write to us. And through her talent of spelling she said, “...if the news fills (feels) that this is worthy, nothing I say is going to change anything."
That's not good news for Carly or her parents.
"I would like to have the pictures. I don't know if she still has them or not stored somewhere. I don't know. I would like the pictures," Paula said.
