PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the 3 On Your Side team has been getting a lot of emails from viewers saying they're having a hard time getting refunds for cruises they booked.
Here’s the latest example involving a Phoenix viewer named Wendy Sticht.
Wendy loves the company of family and friends. So what better place to get together than on a cruise ship? "I love being on the ship,” she told 3 On Your Side. “I don't care where it goes. I don't care if I ever get off. I would just like to live on the ship."
So, back in January Wendy booked a vacation on Princess Cruises. She, along with her friends, were scheduled to sail on a cruise overseas. "We were going to go to Finland, Norway, Sweden, St. Petersburg and Estonia," she said.
Wendy says the 14-day cruise, along with excursions, cost coronavirus pandemic, Princess canceled the cruise and excursions, which was fine with Wendy. "I have lung issues,” she said. “So, if I get coronavirus, I'm done. I'm history. There's no way I would survive."
But here's the problem. Wendy says Princess only gave her a partial refund for the cancelled trip. "How much were you shortchanged?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. "$750," Wendy replied.
Wendy says she's contacted Princess numerous times about the $750 shortfall but gets different answers. So, she got in touch with 3 On Your Side. "I contacted Gary Harper. It was a friend of mine that said to contact you."
"I got a hold of Princess, and at my request they’re currently looking into Wendy's account," said Harper.
Wendy says that's good news because she can use $750 for other things. " I would rather give it to a charity, absolutely."
Again, Princess Cruises is looking into the issue for me. When they get to the bottom of things, I'll let you know what happens in a follow up report.