3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Like a lot of us, Diane Sprague says she can't think of life without a cellphone.
"Oh my God, it's important for everything,” Sprague told 3 On Your Side. “There's (sic) emails, texts, even games and Facebook."
But, back in October while Sprague was walking though the Arizona State Fair, she came across a Sprint booth where a salesman convinced her to drop her current carrier and to sign up with Sprint.
The deal, according to Sprague, would provide new iPhones and a good phone plan.
"So, you were getting better and improved phones and everything was going to be cheaper?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.
"Yeah, cheaper and we would have good customer support," she replied.
But less than two days later, Sprague had second thoughts about the switch and called Sprint to cancel. She was still within the cancellation window and she says Sprint happily unwound the deal with no questions asked. Sprint even made it easy for her to return the iPhones it gave her.
“They sent us some boxes or padded envelopes and we sent them right back,” she said.
“So, there's no dispute whether or not they got the phones?” Harper asked. “Right, they received the phones.”
So, months later, Sprague wants to know why in the world is she getting a Sprint bill for $705 and why is she being threatened to be sent to a collection agency.
“How do you feel about going to collections?" Harper inquired.
"It's horrible. I worked really hard to get my credit score up," she said.
3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Sprint to look into the matter. They did, and although they wouldn't explain what the $705 was for or why they were sending it to a collection agency, Sprint agreed to waive the account and to leave Sprague alone.
"So, I hope nobody else runs into this, but if you do, you know who to call, Gary Harper. So, I'm glad," she said.
