3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Justin Adams has always had a passion for flying.
“I've been flying for about 15 years as you can see I got some prop planes, warbirds, EDFs,” Adams said.
So when some drones called "Lily" Drones hit the market, Adams says he couldn't wait to get his hands on what he considered the latest flying technology.
According to Adams, the Lily Drone would be perfect for not only him but for family trips.
“More or less we wanted it for the sake, the fact that we hardly take pictures. We're always busy with the kids and we thought if we could just throw that camera in the sky and let it do everything we wanted that'd be great,” he said.
So back in 2015, Adams ordered the drone for $600. However, it never arrived, and the company refunded his money in full.
"After about two years it was unsuccessful. It had good development along the way, they just weren't able to fulfill in shipping," Adams said.
Now, fast forward to 2018. The company created a newer version of that drone and sent Adams a special promotional offer of $600 to entice him to try them again. So, back in March, he gave it another shot and ordered the drone.
But just like the first time, it never arrived because he says the company claimed there was a backlog.
"It said seven to14 business days for shipping but a month later I inquired, two months, three months, etcetera, and they kept indicating the packages are coming from China,” said Adams.
Tired of waiting for the drone to arrive, Adams asked for his money back. But to this time, the $600 never came.
“I initiated a live chat and they said, 'We apologize for your experience. Somebody will be reaching out to you shortly.' Nobody ever contacted me," said Adams.
Fed up, Adams got a hold of 3 On Your Side.
“I thought you know what, 3 On Your Side, let me have them give it a shot and that's when I gave you a call,” said Adams.
3 On Your Side contacted Lily which immediately responded. The company apologized and admitted that was unacceptable. After looking into the issue, they told us they were immediately sending out a $600 check to Adams, and that’s exactly what they did.
"It finally took you guys getting involved before I even got someone to contact me back. Finally, the resolution that I got was, I finally got a refund check from Moto group which was very nice to see, so thanks to 3 On Your Side. You guys are saints, I'll tell ya that," said Adams.
