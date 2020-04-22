3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Mike Wood says he has an ongoing and unresolved issue with Chase Bank. “Where's the money? 'We don't know,' they told me. What do you mean you don't know? It's your thing,” Wood said, recalling his conversation with a Chase employee recently.
Wood says he's been talking about the dispute with Chase Bank since early March. However, he says the bank isn't listening. And as a result, his mom is missing $485.
"It's been very, very irritating," his mom Janet Walden told us.
Walden says that early last month, she used her Chase Bank app to transfer $485 to her son Wood. All she had to do was type in her son's email address and Chase was supposed to forward $485 to Wood's Chase Bank account. And as 3 On Your Side verified from bank statements, $485 did come out of Walden's account. But Wood never got it.
“It's in the cloud, wherever that is," Woodjokingly said.
Unfortunately, Wood's Chase Bank account was attached to his wife's email address, not his. That’s why the money never went through.
"When I never received the money, I contacted Chase and told them the situation and the tech guy they put me with on the phone said no problem. Just change it to your email and it should be no problem," Wood said he was told.
Well, there is a problem because Wood never received the $485. After numerous complaints asking Chase for help, Wood and Walden contacted 3 On Your Side.
“If Gary Harper can help us and get the word out and bring some attention to this so they'll actually apply themselves, it shouldn't be difficult at all," Wood said.
At 3 On Your Side's request, Chase is reviewing the matter and attempting to find where the money went. Wood and his mom say they're glad 3 On Your Side is involved and they're looking forward to an answer.
"It seems pretty simple,” Wood said. “Money goes out. But money never goes in. It's simple. It's not rocket science."
Wood and Walden say Chase initially told them that if the money was never received, then it would eventually be sent back into Walden’s account within 14 days. But it's going on two months and that's why 3 On Your Side is involved. 3 On Your Side will air an update when the money is located.