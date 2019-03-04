PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Val Perez says an unfinished block wall in his backyard is pretty frustrating.
"It makes me feel angry," says Perez.
Back in October, Perez hired a man by the name of Victor Soto to build the wall. Soto presented himself as a contractor, but it turns out he was not.
The cost was $6,000. For that amount, Perez says Soto was supposed to take down and remove wooden fencing, install a new RV gate and of course, build the block wall.
And through a series of checks, Perez paid Soto the total amount.
"He cashed them, no problem, he was glad to cash them," said Perez.
After getting the money, Soto started the project and finished most of the block wall.
But, he never completed the work. And the work he did complete doesn't look quite right, said Perez.
Regardless, Soto walked off the job and never came back.
Perez says he's now left with a mess and an unfinished wall. “It's just frustrating, four months and it should have been done two to three months ago," said Perez.
So, whatever happened to Soto? According to Perez, Soto is "not responding to text messages, [I] called him a couple of times, [he's] not picking up the phone either."
So, 3 On Your Side got involved.
Soto has no solid addresses listed anywhere, we tried to reach him through social media. And what do you know? Soto talked us on the phone.
Soto claimed to have some personal problems, but he did promise 3 On Your Side to return and finish the entire project the next day.
HARPER: "Alright, what time are you going to be here tomorrow?”
SOTO: "I'm hoping no later than noon."
But, it was another empty promise. Soto was a no show.
Perez says it's not surprising and hopes other homeowners remember his face and won't do business with Soto.
HARPER: Are you glad you contacted 3 On Your Side?
PEREZ: "I'm glad. If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn't have gotten a hold of him. There was no way of getting a hold of him."
As of now, the 3 On Your Side viewer is expected to be filing a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. Criminal charges could be filed based on their investigation.
