3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Between cash and checks, a Phoenix homeowner says she's paid a so-called handyman $4,800 but for all that money, she says not a lot of work was done.
Mimi Griggs is a physician who bought her Phoenix home five years ago. And although she's enjoyed living here, she says it’s time for some remodeling.
[WATCH: Phoenix homeowner learns hard lesson about hiring unlicensed contractor]
"I'm having trouble going up and down stairs, so I wanted to have the laundry up here," Griggs said.
The new laundry area remains unfinished, but that's not all. A quick tour of her home and you'll find missing baseboards, a stairwell that clearly isn't finished and a bathroom job that's not done either.
“This is the shower that was supposed to be done. I bought the tile and everything we needed, but it’s just like this," said Griggs.
They're projects that she says Fernando Baltierrez was hired to do for $4,800. Griggs says most of the money she paid was for labor. And, some work, she says Baltierrez did do like installing this new flooring. But the other projects she says he abandoned.
"I was shocked and when he stopped responding to me at all, I just didn't know what to do, I just couldn't believe it," Griggs said.
Baltierrez first came onto 3 On Your Side's radar screen back in 2016 when a Peoria woman told us Fernando took $600 for a landscaping job and never returned.
[READ MORE: Peoria woman 'mowed' over by landscaper (July 21, 2016)]
Griggs didn't know about that issue when she hired him. Regardless, she claims she hasn't spoken to Baltierrez since January, so she contacted 3 On Your Side.
We went to a few addresses believed to be associated with Baltierrez and although no one ever answered, our door knocking worked because Baltierrez showed up at our studios recently and denied doing anything wrong.
"So when she says you abandoned the project, you don't agree with that?" Gary Harper asked.
"No, I don't," said Baltierrez.
Baltierrez says he never showed back up because he finished what he was paid to do like the baseboards.
"Yeah, I did the baseboards, downstairs, hallways," Baltierrez said.
But that's clearly not true. Look at the video.
"How come you left?" asked Harper.
"I just told her I have to do other things, let me know when you're ready, and these were around the holidays," said Baltierrez.
"So you told her you were leaving?" Harper asked.
"Uh, ha, yeah," Baltierrez said.
For Griggs, the whole ordeal has been a painful lesson.
"I realize now it was not smart for me not to hire a licensed contractor. I've learned my lesson,” Griggs said.
When you hire someone who's licensed, you have some protection from the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. In fact, in some cases, consumers stand a good chance of getting their money back. But because this guy isn't licensed, there's nothing this homeowner can do.
