3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A Phoenix homeowner says she simply wanted some shade along the back part of her house. So she gave a Valley awning company $1,800 to order retractable shade screens.
But those shades never arrived. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side for help getting her money back.
This past summer, Cheryl Lopez moved to Arizona from California and said there have been some adjustments, especially when it comes to our desert heat.
“That sun would just come in and this whole house would heat up, it wouldn't matter what I had the air at,” she said.
So, Lopez’s first priority was to try and block some of the sun entering the back portion of her home, and she wanted to do that by installing some kind of sun shades.
“I came upon this place and it was in Scottsdale by an area I shopped a lot at and I thought, 'Wow, this must be a good one,' so I gave them a call,” Lopez said.
The company was called Awnings by Design and it's here that Lopez found the perfect retractable sun shades solution to keep the sun from shining through her window.
And the price, she says, wasn't exactly cheap.
“The total cost for the awning including labor and everything was gonna be $3,612 and they wanted $1,806 as a deposit,” Lopez said.
Lopez handed over about $1,800 to get the order started. For that money, she would be getting motorized sun shades along her back patio to shade the sun from her rear windows.
"It was going to be wall to wall, the whole patio with the awning dropping down,” Lopez said.
However, the store said the item had to be ordered and it would take between 10 and 12 weeks for the awning to arrive.
Keep in mind, the order was placed way back in July, and after waiting several months, it never arrived.
So, Lopez started calling Awnings by Design and she said all she heard were excuses.
“I said, 'You know what, that is unacceptable to me,'” Lopez said.
Lopez says she continued to wait and when Awnings by Design couldn't come up with the awning or delivery date, she eventually asked for her money back.
Although the company agreed, Lopez's money, just like the awning, never arrived.
“I called and I said, 'Do you know the status?' And they said, 'Oh yes, it's in the mail. You should be getting it any day,” Lopez said.
Frustrated, Lopez contacted 3 On Your Side for help.
“They've had my money, $1,806, since July 30 and I've received nothing, not even any hope,” Lopez said.
3 On Your Side spoke with the owner of Awnings by Design, who acknowledged they were having a delay with their supplier.
After apologizing, he assured 3 On Your Side that he would get Lopez her $1,800.
After that conversation, Lopez says the money finally arrived and she credits 3 On Your Side for getting it done.
"You guys came in and it was resolved," Lopez said.
