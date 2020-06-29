PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jake Moser and his family can't get enough of live music. "I love going to concerts,” Jake told 3 On Your Side. “I have been to probably 130 concerts at this point in my life. Some from work, some from pleasure."
One concert Jake says his mom and relatives wanted to attend was the Celine Dion Courage World Tour. The concert was scheduled for last March here in the Valley, and Jake says his mom wasted no time buying nearly a dozen concert tickets for family members. "September 29 was the pre-sale, and then March 29 was the actual concert."
Jake says his mom plucked down a whopping $4,600 for the concert tickets. But then, the coronavirus pandemic happened. As a result, the Celine Dion concert was postponed.
Jake and his family say they simply want their money back. But can't seem to get it. "I mean, this is $4,000. This isn't chump change."
According to Jake, his family used Ticketmaster along with StubHub to buy the tickets. They even purchased insurance for the tickets, just in case something happened.
Still, Jake and his mom say they can't seem to get their money back. "And even the insurance isn't doing anything," he said.
Jake isn't alone when it comes to his frustration. Ticketmaster says 30,000 events have been canceled or postponed as a result of COVID-19.
In a recent letter to congressional lawmakers, Ticketmaster's President wrote:
"...Ticketmaster, with the support of our clients, intends to honor our longstanding practice of allowing refunds on canceled or postponed shows."
The letter goes on to say, "we are actively issuing refunds to every one of the purchasers of those events."
As for StubHub, their website states, "Our policy is to provide a full refund with fees if an event is canceled."
But remember, Celine Dion's Valley concert wasn't canceled. It's merely been postponed. In an email to 3 On Your Side, StubHub also says, "Mr. Moser’s event continues to be postponed, and we’re waiting to hear the next steps from the event organizers. Should the event be rescheduled, Mr. Moser’s tickets would be valid for that new date."
But Jake says he'd rather just get the money back. "The biggest, frustrating part is this isn't their money. They're literally sitting on everybody's money and making interest off our money. That's the bottom line."
After 3 On Your Side's involvement, the family says they just received an email from Ticketmaster indicating their refund is being processed. When they get their money, which is around $3,700, I’ll let you know in a follow-up news report.