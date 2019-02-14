3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - With every step, Andrea Datingaling wonders how she ever wound up with such a huge construction problem.
For starters, window frames measured so poorly, that the actual windows don't even fit.
"They didn't finish it. Look at this, they just put it like that," said Datingaling.
Datingaling's project isn't for her personal house. It's actually for her company. She's attempting to renovate and convert this building into a residential behavioral health facility that she calls Sacred Heart Nursing Services. But she says all the outside and inside renovation has been abandoned.
"It's so embarrassing for the neighborhood to see our home like this, unfinished. It's not supposed to be like that," Datingaling said.
Remodeling began way back in 2016 when Datingaling hired a contractor by the name Diego Serrano who she immediately identified for 3 On Your Side.
"Yeah, that's the guy," Datingaling said.
Serrano runs a company called 911 Home Design & Construction Services.
According to Datingaling, she gave Serrano a series of checks totaling close to $65,000, almost the full cost of the project. For all that money, Serrano did do some work.
But Datingaling is now left breathless because Serrano kept all of the money and walked off the job.
“We paid him $65,000 and then he just left," said Datingaling.
To make matters worse, the work that Serrano did is shoddy at best. We found a Phoenix city inspection report posted inside saying things like his framing, drywall and electrical all failed. Datingaling is frustrated.
"I don't know why he does this to people because I was not the only one he did it to," said Datingaling.
And she's right. The Arizona Registrar of Constrictors tells us Serrano has been on their radar for a while for similar violations and eventually revoked his license.
What does Serrano have to say about all this?
3 On Your Side tried calling him but never reached him by phone. So, we went to a couple of East Valley addresses that he listed on different documents we obtained.
"Where's Diego?" said Gary Harper.
"Diego?" a man said.
"Diego," said Harper. "No Diego Serrano, no?”
At our first address, we're told they don't know the contractor.
We then headed over to another address.
No one answered, but a person called back saying they didn't know Serrano and that he didn't live there.
Datingaling tells us there should be senior citizens inside her care facility getting the assistance they need. Instead, she says she's left with a complete mess left behind by Serrano.
“I'm paying for the mortgage of this place but there's no income. It's a loss," she said.
