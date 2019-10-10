PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Shola and Godwin Izasomeh just had a simple home improvement project. They wanted to remove a strip of landscaping rock and extend the concrete patio slab, so it butts up against their backyard wall.
"We just wanted the kids to have more room to play," said Shola.
[WATCH: Paid contractor leaves job incomplete]
So, the couple turned to a popular app called "Offer Up," on which they found a guy who called himself "VII." And according to VII, the job was perfect for him.
Godwin showed 3 On Your Side what was expected.
"You have to move the rock and extend the concrete from here to somewhere here."
According to the couple, VII claimed he could do the entire job for $1,500. So, they transferred $950 to his bank account to get things started.
But when the money transferred, they noticed the receiving account was actually under the name of Chris Bellamy.
Seeing a different name, the couple says, was a red flag. "I think we've been deceived."
That's because after transferring the money, Godwin and Shola say the fake contractor moved very little landscaping rock and disappeared with their money.
"He came to the yard and he made a mess. I would say this is a mess."
As for the Bellamy, 3 On Your Side later talked him over the phone. He claims he was told by the couple not to return to their house, so he never did.
As for the money that he made off with, he says that was his payment for removing that small amount of landscaping rock.
"I went over and beyond the job, originally was a $2,500 job," he said.
3 On Your Side has learned the Arizona Registrar of Contractors is pursuing criminal charges against Bellamy for another unhappy homeowner who filed a complaint.
We've also learned Bellamy operates under another business name called "Yard Friends."
However, Godwin and Shola say there's nothing friendly about paying someone for a job and getting ripped off in the end.
"That's a lot of money for someone just to walk into your life. It's almost a thousand, $950. That's lot of money."
3 On Your Side reminds us that anyone looking to do work around your home for more than a $1,000 has to be licensed. That's the law.