3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Half of American parents say they sacrifice retirement savings to support their adult children financially.
A Bankrate survey found higher earners with adult children are more likely to dip into their savings, while lower-income parents are more likely to have never saved for retirement at all.
In fact, one out of six parents making less than $50,000 said supporting their grown-up children prevented them from putting away anything for retirement.
Meanwhile, 60% of those with adult children and a household income of $80,000 said they've cut back on their retirement savings in order to pay for their adult children's bills. What kind of bills? They include cellphone and car payments, insurance, housing and even student loans.
In general, parental assistance usually ends between the ages of 19 to 23. However, millennials believe the cut off should be delayed by a year or more.
So, why are parents increasingly dipping into their savings to support their adult children? The survey mentions "helicopter parenting." That suggests more parents have been more co-dependent with their children throughout childhood, making it hard to let go in adulthood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.