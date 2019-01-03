3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - 3 On Your Side started off 2018 by helping Ivory Carson. His mortgage company was demanding that he pay $7,600 in back payments even though he was never behind.
But, after 3 On Your Side got involved, the mortgage company realized their mistake and backed off.
"I'm really, really extremely happy about what has transpired,” Carson said. “Everything that you guys you talked to me about came to fruition."
3 On Your Side also helped out Anna Bliss and her cousin. When they had to cancel their $3,200 trip to Peru, their travel insurance policy didn't want to reimburse them. But, after we got involved, the women received their check.
“$3,200 is a big chunk of change and that's what we weren't getting back before until 3 On Your Side got involved,” Bliss told us. “I'm grateful to 3 On Your Side for that.
Moving on to this past summer, 3 On Your Side helped Shannon Roden get her money.
After she canceled her gym contract, the fitness center continued to debit her account to the tune of $1,200 and wouldn't return it.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved by visiting the business.
“Hi, what's your name?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked a manager at the front desk.
The employee identified himself as a manager and said he would immediately investigation Roden’s issue. After he did, the fitness center mailed Roden a check reimbursing her.
3 On Your Side put more than $4,037 into Cristina Allen's bank account. Her Arizona tax refund was mistakenly deposited into someone else's account and she couldn't get anyone to resolve the issue.
But, after 3 On Your Side's involvement, Allen got all $4,000.
"I love 3 On Your Side. I watch you guys every day actually," Allen told us.
This past fall, 3 On Your Side saved a moving company from having to pay $7,200 in worthless GPS equipment.
The equipment was brand new, and even though it didn't work, the moving company says it was being strong-armed into paying $7,200 or the issue would be sent to collections.
However, 3 On Your Side got involved and that $7,200 problem went away.
"I could not have done this without 3 On Your Side and Gary Harper and everyone involved," the moving company’s owner told us. “It's just heartwarming to know that I'm from Arizona and Arizona is the best place to live in. And, if you want to live someplace then live in Arizona because you have Gary Harper and 3 On Your Side."
And finally, Jason Wilhite says he wouldn't have received $5,100 if he hadn’t contacted 3 On Your Side.
He paid all that money to a cabinet company six months ago, and it failed to provide new cabinets. The company also refused to return the money Wilhite told us.
So, 3 On Your Side went to the business and after we did, Wilhite says the company finally returned his $5,100.
"3 On Your Side was a great resource for me to go to and it allowed me to get answers and get my refund without having to hire a lawyer," Wilhite said.
When you tally up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to either save or return to our viewers during 2018, it amounts to $209,357, setting a new annual record for 3 On Your Side.
