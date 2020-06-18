PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following a 3 On Your Side report, a gym is resolving a billing dispute for one member, and loosening its cancellation policy for others.

As we reported, Youfit permanently closed its Mesa location, but continued to charge members monthly fees. Derek Otton used to exercise there and says he did not receive any notice that the gym, which had temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns, was never going to reopen.

"It just felt like a punch in the gut to see it gutted and cleaned out," Otton said.

Otton told 3 On Your Side he tried unsuccessfully to cancel his membership and get his money back for the months the gym was closed. In an email, the company told Otton the only way to cancel a membership is by sending a letter to the company's address in Florida.

Youfit did not respond to 3 On Your Side's questions for our original report, but after it aired the company reached out to us and to Otton. He says Youfit apologized and promised a refund.

"They have canceled my membership and are refunding my account for March, April, and May that they were closed," Otton said. "It's nice that they made it right."

In an email, a spokesperson for Youfit told 3 On Your Side, "The Gilbert location is now open, and we hope to see all members from Mesa working out there. Members who do not wish to continue their membership at the Gilbert location can cancel anytime by stopping by during business hours."

"Maybe in the future, maybe Youfit takes this and runs with it and says, 'Hey! We need to do better and have those communication skills,'" Otton said.

The company spokesperson did not answer when asked if other Youfit locations are slated to close permanently, but said "We thank our members for their continued patience as we work hard to address your needs and reopen our clubs in the safest way possible for our Youfit community."

According to Youfit, members who have billing or membership concerns are urged to reach out to the company at info@youfit.com or 1-888-Youfit1.