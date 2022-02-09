PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – At St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, boxes are packed and stacked high, filled with food for hungry children. "These backpacks are getting picked up, and drivers are taking them to more than 150 schools," said Lisa Notaro, the organization's chief development and communications officer.
It's not just schools. St. Mary's Food Bank provides 300,000 pounds of food for people every day. "That's more than seven semi-trucks full of food every day leaving St. Mary's Food Bank, going out to 900 nonprofit organizations," Notaro said. It takes about 200 volunteers daily to make it happen. "When COVID hit, we had a serious volunteer shortage," Notaro said. "Enter the Thunderbirds. They came out when many other people didn't want to."
Thanks to the Thunderbirds, the food bank is just one of the organizations benefiting from the WM Phoenix Open every year. Special Olympics Arizona is, too. Across the state, there are more than 21,000 Special Olympics athletes participating in more than 20 sports. "Special Olympics is so vital to our community," said Jamie Heckerman, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Arizona. "It's friendship. It's inclusion."
The pandemic has changed so much for this organization, too. "We had donors that didn't come back because they're supporting different initiatives," Heckerman said. "We were lucky that we had those that stuck through [it with] us, like the Thunderbirds, to make sure our athletes had what they needed so they could come back stronger, and participate and still have great experiences."
While the Thunderbirds were able to help multiple organizations and charities, the pandemic dampened their fundraising and caused a scaled-back golf tournament, according to Dr. Michael Golding, this year's WM Phoenix Open tournament chair.
"We really switched gears and took an approach as an organization to go boots on the ground, and we went out in the communities and visited the organizations that we write checks to every year," Golding said. "It was stunning, and it was inspiring, and it really reminded us how important and how special this event is. And it has really motivated us this year to bounce back and return to all that we know and love."
The WM Phoenix Open typically generates up to $14 million for charities and organizations across the Valley. Last year, that number dropped to $3.85 million. "We were very proud of last year, but we're very excited to get back to the big numbers that we're used to, and we're excited to see those numbers do great things in our community," Golding said. "It is a spectacle. It's a great time. It's a phenomenal week. It's a great golf tournament, but at the end of the day, it is a philanthropic machine."